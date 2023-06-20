INDIA

AAP MP seeks Iraq govt’s intervention to build gurudwara in Baghdad

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has sought an intervention of the Iraqi government to build a gurdwara at the site in Baghdad where Guru Nanak Dev “had visited and stayed over for three months on invitation of Sufi saint Sheikh Bahlol Dana”.

In an interaction with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister Hayan Abdulghani Abdulzahra Al-Sawad in New Delhi, Sahney also reiterated that the gurdwara would be built under the aegis of World Punjabi Organisation and he himself will make a significant contribution towards the cause.

“This will encourage Sikh and Sindhi pilgrims who are followers of Guru Nanak Sahib to visit the holy place of Baghdad and shall augment tourism in Iraq,” an official statement quoting Sahney said, who requested Indian Ambassador to Iraq and the Secretary (Gulf) with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the approval so that work on building the gurdwara can be stared at the earliest.

Sahney, besides other initiatives towards the cause of Sikhism, has established a Sikh Multimedia Heritage Museum at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and Sh Guru Teg Bahadur Holographic Auditorium at Gurdwara Rakabganjm bith in Delhi, where daily shows on Sikh history are held.

20230620-180004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana HC refuses stay on final voter list in Munugode

    Setting small goals was the key to the big partnership with...

    India thrash Pak, Bangladesh to qualify for 14th World Esports Championships...

    Ashneer threatens legal action against CEO, Board over comment against sister