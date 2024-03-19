Aayush-Sushrii sizzle in first ‘Ruslaan’ song ‘Taade’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The makers of ‘Ruslaan’ have unveiled the first song from the film. Titled ‘Taade’, the track, composed and sung by the immensely talented Vishal Mishra, stands out because of its enchanting melody and soul-stirring lyrics.

Written by the prolific lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, ‘Taade’ weaves a tale of passion and desire set against the backdrop of a mesmerising melody. With evocative lyrics and Mishra’s emotive vocals, the song transports listeners to a world where love knows no bounds and emotions run deep.

Adding to the allure of ‘Taade’ is the choreography by the acclaimed Rajit Dev, whose masterful moves bring the song to life on the screen. With every step and gesture, the dancers breathe life into the music. Lead pair Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishra are a treat to watch together.

Leading man Aayush Sharma said, “If the teaser showed the scale and punches, with ‘Taade’, we are giving the audience a look into the soul of ‘Ruslaan’.”

He added: “Vishal Mishra’s enchanting song beautifully sets the tone for the album. This song is just a foretaste of what’s to come, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of ‘Ruslaan’.”

Recounting her experience of shooting the song, leading lady Sushrii Mishra said, “Performing ‘Taade’ was an exhilarating experience for me, as it allowed me to tap into my passion for dance. As a debutante, I believe this song is a showcase of my talent and a reflection of the hard work I have poured into it.”

Commenting on the composer-singer, Sushrii said: “Vishal Mishra’s soulful composition resonated deeply with me and bringing it to life through dance was incredibly fulfilling. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the world, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my love for dance with the audience.”

Vishal Mishra shared his own experience by noting: “Creating ‘Taade’ for ‘Ruslaan’ was about making something that carries the film’s essence into a melody and lingers in the hearts of listeners.”

He concluded by saying: “It is the signature track that encapsulates the soul of the movie, resonating with the passion woven into its narrative. It is a high-energy, pulsating track that catches the beats of the film spot on and we had a wonderful time making it.”

The song is out on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/Taade-SongOut

Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, ‘Ruslaan’, set to release on April 26, is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.