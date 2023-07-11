INDIA

Action to be initiated against 42 loan apps: K’taka govt 

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said action will be initiated against 42 loan apps for harassing people. 

“The matter has been discussed with the Central government and the Google. Already, 42 such apps have been removed from the Play Store,” Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao in the Legislative Council said. He was speaking on behalf of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Rao said that many steps have been initiated against such apps, he stated.

BJP MLC D.S. Arun raised the issue in the Legislative Council, and said that online gaming, online loan apps were “torturing people”.

“Especially, the gaming applications and online loan apps are destroying the life of youth and students,” he said.

The BJP leader also raised a concern on celebrities promoting such apps and stated that this will encourage the youth to indulge in gambling.

Arun said that about 800 such apps are functioning.

Gundu Rao, meanwhile, said that since the Central government is controlling and monitoring the apps, it is not possible for the state government alone to take action.

