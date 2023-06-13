ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adivi Sesh to start shoot for his next after completing ‘G2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is known for his work in films like ‘Major’ and ‘Hit 2’, has tweeted about his upcoming romantic film, an action love story.

While details about the project remain under wraps, his tweet has sparked speculation and anticipation among his fans.

“Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will announce in the coming months (sic),” The actor tweeted.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that Adivi has been actively reading scripts of the romantic genre. The actor will also be seen romancing a B-town diva in this action love story.

Talking about ‘G2’, the film is a sequel to Adivi’s blockbuster film ‘Goodachari’.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, one of the editors of the actor’s pan India film ‘Major’, is making his directorial debut with ‘G2’ with the story and screenplay written by Adivi.

20230613-175205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Noted Odia musician Prafulla Kar passed away; PM, CM condole

    Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash dies at 91

    Every character has a different journey, their motives are different: Keerti...

    Actress Sheela to play female lead in film that is to...