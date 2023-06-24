Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in Rajasthan from June 16-20. While ‘heavy to ‘very heavy rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Baran, Chhittorgarh, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Karauli districts, many places in Dholpur and Ajmer witnessed water-logging.

While the rain has stopped since Wednesday, the pre-monsoon season is getting active again in the state and its effects are forecast to show from next Thursday or Friday.

Met officials said that this time the pre-monsoon entry will be from Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said that there may be an increase in pre-monsoon rain from June 25 in some parts of eastern Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that about 15,000 to 17,000 people in the cyclone-affected districts were shifted to safer places, adding that about 2,000 power transformers and many roads were damaged due to cyclone-induced rains.

A large number of electric poles were uprooted due to the rains, posing challenges to electricity supply.

“The district administration is surveying the damages caused to livestock and houses. The affected persons will be compensated,” he said.

Met department officials said that the weather will remain dry at most places in western Rajasthan for the next four to five days. The effect of heat and humidity will increase in the districts there. There is a possibility of an increase in rain activity at some places on June 27-28, they said.

Officials said that Rajasthan is facing floods and rains in some parts while some districts of northern Rajasthan are troubled by heat and humidity. In many places, the maximum temperature in daytime has reached above 40-degree Celsius.

20230624-203405