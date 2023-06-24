New Delhi, June 24 (IANSlife) Pregnancy can be an exciting time in many women’s lives. While it can be joyous, this 9-month journey may also feel like a rollercoaster for some, coming with certain challenges. While most moms-to-be focus their energy on trying to tick all the right boxes to keep their baby healthy, it’s also important for them to pay attention to their health.

Over this period, a woman’s body experiences various changes – from swollen ankles to morning sickness (nausea), which is experienced by around 70 percent of all pregnant women in the world. Another common complaint during pregnancy is of acid reflux or heartburn, which is often described as a burning sensation in the chest or when you feel full, heavy, or bloated. This is seen in roughly 30 to 50 percent of pregnancies and affects as high as 80 percent of women by their third trimester.

If you’re wondering why this is common during pregnancy, experts believe that there are a few potential factors – including the body’s hormonal changes during this time. Increased pressure on the stomach by the baby in later pregnancy stages can also be a cause. This may also happen if you ‘eat for two,’ as being full can make you more prone to indigestion.

Dr. Alka Jain, MBBS MS (Obs& Gynae), Sehgal Neo Hospital, New Delhisaid, “Acid reflux is quite common during pregnancy. Most of the time, its symptoms are usually mild and manageable. However, as this sensation can cause discomfort, it is useful for expecting mothers and their caregivers to understand the steps they can take and solutions available to relieve these symptoms. Lifestyle and diet changes along with safe and effective antacid options can help provide much-needed relief. In case these issues are prolonged or difficult to manage, consulting a doctor is also advised.”

Here are a few simple steps you can take to relieve heartburn:

Avoid triggers: Eliminate foods that trigger acidity. These commonly include fatty, fried, and spicy foods, chocolate, mint, and foods with high acidic content (like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and grapes). More so, avoid triggers like caffeinated and carbonated beverages (like coffee and soda). You should also stop smoking and consuming alcohol while pregnant – not only do these cause indigestion, but they can also affect your health and that of your unborn baby.

Eat better: Have a healthy, balanced diet and pay attention to how you feel after eating different foods so you can note any triggers. Try having small meals often, as large meals can make heartburn symptoms worse. Further, make sure you sit up straight while you eat so there isn’t extra pressure on your stomach.

Change your sleeping habits: Wait three hours after a meal to go to bed (and try not to eat too late at night!), and avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes. Sleeping on your left side, elevating the head of your bed, and avoiding posture changes can also help keep your acidity symptomsat bay. Adding to this, since irregular sleep timings or less sleep can trigger acidity, try getting at least six to seven hours of shut-eye every night.

Identify sources of relief: There are solutions that also help offer relief from heartburn. For example, antacidmedicationsare treatment option for acidity, when symptoms aren’t addressed with lifestyle modifications. In case you face any symptoms of acidity, it’s always best to see your doctor.

Dr. JejoeKarankumar, Director, Medical Affairs at Abbott said, “Every woman’s pregnancy journey is different. At Abbott, we are committed to building awareness and empowering women to stay healthy during pregnancy. It’s important to minimize any discomfort, such as common acid reflux problems, by following healthy lifestyle habits and utilizing available solutions which can help relieve symptoms of acidity.”

Dr. Jejoe Karankumar, Director, Medical Affairs at Abbott said, “Every woman’s pregnancy journey is different. At Abbott, we are committed to building awareness and empowering women to stay healthy during pregnancy. It’s important to minimize any discomfort, such as common acid reflux problems, by following healthy lifestyle habits and utilizing available solutions which can help relieve symptoms of acidity.”

(Dr Alka Jain, MBBS MS (Obs & Gynae), Sehgal Neo Hospital, New Delhi, and Dr. Jejoe Karankumar)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230624-203202