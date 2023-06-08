INDIASCI-TECH

‘Agni Prime’ ballistic missile successfully flight-tested by DRDO

NewsWire
0
0

New generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ was tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated, a defence ministry official said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, this was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

The test was conducted in the night hours of June 7. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle, the ministry added.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-test, which has paved the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the ‘Agni Prime’.

Secretary Department of Defence research and development, and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts put in by the teams of DRDO laboratories and the users involved in the test launch.

20230608-123007

