The 146th rath yatra in the city of Ahmedabad kicked off on Tuesday with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performing the traditional Pahind ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the Mangala Aarti early in the morning at the revered Jagannath Mandir.

In a departure from convention, where the former head of the royal family in Odisha performs the Pahind ceremony for the yatra in Jagannath Puri, Ahmedabad’s rath yatra sees the Chief Minister of the state taking on this significant role.

The grand procession commenced with the majestic march of elephants, followed by intricately decorated trucks distributing prasadi (blessed offerings). Skillful Akharians captivated the spectators with their daredevil stunts throughout the procession. The three chariots carrying the divine deities – Bhagwan Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra – were accompanied by devotional bhajan mandalis.

The rath yatra unfolds in two phases. In the first phase, the yatra proceeds from Jagannath Mandir to Saraspur, where the people of Saraspur host a lavish lunch. Later, in the second phase, the yatra returns to the temple, passing through certain communally sensitive areas.

As per tradition, the rath yatra commences around 7 a.m. and concludes by around 7 p.m., as the chariots make their way back to the temple.

Ensuring the safety and security of the event, the Gujarat Police employed advanced 3D mapping technology for route monitoring and deployed anti-drone technology to prevent the unauthorized use of drones during the procession, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, and Subhadra embarked on their sacred journey from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area, captivating devotees and onlookers alike.

The Rath Yatra, a significant event in the Hindu calendar, takes place annually on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of the Ashad month. Following its course through the old city, including areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur, and Dariyapur, the procession is scheduled to return to the temple by 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

To ensure a safe and peaceful celebration, over 26,000 personnel were deployed from the city police, Home Guards, State Reserve Police, and para-military forces at strategic locations along the 18-kilometer-long yatra route, according to officials.

Their presence aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain the sanctity of the rath yatra.

