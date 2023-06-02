On May 2, IANS had done a story on then President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association, Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, writing to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking its direction to the Department of Sports to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In the letter, Kosaraju had raised several issues, including the alleged collusion between the AIFF and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation for India’s withdrawal from bidding for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup men’s football championship; knockout matches of Santosh Trophy being played in Saudi Arabia; illegal appointments; and encouraging groupism, among others.

However, after the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports closed the matter, Kosaraju on May 30 filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the decision, terming it as ‘erroneous’ and ‘casual’.

In the petition, it was prayed that the ‘erroneous’ and ‘casual’ decision taken without any ‘application of mind’ to the seriousness of the allegations may be set aside and investigation may be directed into all the illegalities, including financial irregularities and violation of the Sports Code, 2011, and the Constitution of the AIFF by the apex football body in the country.

Amid all this, Avijit Paul, a member of AIFF’s Executive Committee and Finance Committee, wrote to Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, expressing his concern over certain issues.

In the letter accessed by IANS, Paul wrote: “I am writing this to bring to your notice some concerns and I also have some suggestions. There have been some complaints about poor facilities for players in recent events.

“As a member of the AIFF Executive Committee, we have to take care of our players at every level and organise competitions, and this is a basic requirement. Some media outlets have also written about this.

“In this new team, it is our duty to ensure we get our basics right for the players like proper food, decent accommodation, comfortable travel and good playing conditions.”

A reliable source told IANS that on May 29, a discussion was held at an undisclosed location and following the meeting, vide a letter dated May 30 (which is in possession of IANS), it was informed that a core committee has been formed which will be managing certain areas in close collaboration with Secretary General Prabhakaran.

The letter written by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was addressed to N.A. Haris, Vice President, AIFF, Avijit Paul, Tetea Hmar, Mulrajsinh Chudasama, Vijay Bali.

The areas highlighted in the letter include procurement and tendering; budget and financials; infrastructure, office renovation and new project development; new staff recruitment or old staff release; and NFC and club football organisational decisions.

The core committee comprises N.A. Haris (Chairman), Avijit Paul (Deputy Chairman), Tetea Hmar, Mulrajsinh Chudasama, and Vijay Bali.

Kalyan Chaubey, on his part, has expressed hope that with the formation of the core committee, the Federation will improve its coordination and team work to realise the vision of Indian football.

