INDIA

AIFF forms core committee to look into ‘areas of concern’

NewsWire
0
0

On May 2, IANS had done a story on then President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association, Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, writing to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking its direction to the Department of Sports to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In the letter, Kosaraju had raised several issues, including the alleged collusion between the AIFF and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation for India’s withdrawal from bidding for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup men’s football championship; knockout matches of Santosh Trophy being played in Saudi Arabia; illegal appointments; and encouraging groupism, among others.

However, after the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports closed the matter, Kosaraju on May 30 filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the decision, terming it as ‘erroneous’ and ‘casual’.

In the petition, it was prayed that the ‘erroneous’ and ‘casual’ decision taken without any ‘application of mind’ to the seriousness of the allegations may be set aside and investigation may be directed into all the illegalities, including financial irregularities and violation of the Sports Code, 2011, and the Constitution of the AIFF by the apex football body in the country.

Amid all this, Avijit Paul, a member of AIFF’s Executive Committee and Finance Committee, wrote to Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, expressing his concern over certain issues.

In the letter accessed by IANS, Paul wrote: “I am writing this to bring to your notice some concerns and I also have some suggestions. There have been some complaints about poor facilities for players in recent events.

“As a member of the AIFF Executive Committee, we have to take care of our players at every level and organise competitions, and this is a basic requirement. Some media outlets have also written about this.

“In this new team, it is our duty to ensure we get our basics right for the players like proper food, decent accommodation, comfortable travel and good playing conditions.”

A reliable source told IANS that on May 29, a discussion was held at an undisclosed location and following the meeting, vide a letter dated May 30 (which is in possession of IANS), it was informed that a core committee has been formed which will be managing certain areas in close collaboration with Secretary General Prabhakaran.

The letter written by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was addressed to N.A. Haris, Vice President, AIFF, Avijit Paul, Tetea Hmar, Mulrajsinh Chudasama, Vijay Bali.

The areas highlighted in the letter include procurement and tendering; budget and financials; infrastructure, office renovation and new project development; new staff recruitment or old staff release; and NFC and club football organisational decisions.

The core committee comprises N.A. Haris (Chairman), Avijit Paul (Deputy Chairman), Tetea Hmar, Mulrajsinh Chudasama, and Vijay Bali.

Kalyan Chaubey, on his part, has expressed hope that with the formation of the core committee, the Federation will improve its coordination and team work to realise the vision of Indian football.

20230602-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intellectuals urge B’desh govt to act against instigators of Durga Puja...

    Bribe for tender scam: K’taka BJP MLA appears again before Lokayukta

    CMDA to terminate 18 employees who joined illegally

    Almost half the complaints of crime against women in Raj are...