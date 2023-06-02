WORLD

Airstrike kills 3 al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia

An airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (Africom) in support of the Somali government killed three al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia, the US military said.

Africom on Friday said the collective self-defence strike, which was carried out on Thursday at the request of the Somali government, occurred in the Wayanta area, about 60 km southwest of the southern port city of Kismayo.

“Military actions are just one part of the Federal Government of Somalia’s efforts to comprehensively address their security challenges,” Africom said in the statement.

Africom added that its initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest airstrike came amid intensified onslaught against al-Shabaab since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants last year.

The airstrikes have largely targeted al-Shabaab figureheads who are based in southern and central Somalia, where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions.

