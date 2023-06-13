SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Former captain Allan Border has backed pacer Scott Boland to retain his place in Australian team for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England, starting on Friday and feels that Pat Cummins led side should play the same eleven from the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Boland played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five of the WTC Final, including the double scalp of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings to set the base for a 209-run victory. The seamer took five wickets across India’s two innings.

He was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injury.

Five wickets against India at WTC final was the latest chapter in Boland’s stunning rise since his 6/7 in the second innings on Test debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test in December 2021.

“Boland has to stay. He was threatening all the time against India. It was just like Terry Alderman and Terry was just phenomenal in England. They are both the perfect pace for English conditions in the way they kiss the wicket.

Boland’s style of bowling and his general accuracy makes him the prototype English bowler. In those conditions Boland is just about first picked. They have to keep the same team that beat India,” Border told News Corp.

It certainly will be a selection headache for Australia when they pick their bowling attack for the first Ashes Test with Josh Hazlewood fit and available for selection.

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test, starting from June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

