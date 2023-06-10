INDIA

Amid impersonation row, Kerala University disqualifies 39 councillors

The Kerala University, which had ordered a probe into College Union elections conducted by the 183 of its affiliated colleges, on Saturday disqualified 39 councillors after a detailed verification.

The decision for a recheck was taken after an incident of an elected woman councillor being replaced by an SFI leader at the capital district Christian College, Kattakada surfaced.

After the detection of the fraud, a big furore broke out and the principal of the college and the student who managed to become the councillor on the sly were suspended and a case registered by the Kerala Police.

The Vice-Chancellor ordered for a scrutiny of all the elections conducted in 183 colleges affiliated to the university.

Of the 183 colleges, 147 of them have by now replied and it was found out that there have been violations to the norms as prescribed by the Lyngdoh Committee leading to disqualification of 39 councillors.

As per the norms, any violation in the age, attendance and results of past examinations will lead to disqualification of the elected student.

Meanwhile, the Kerala University has imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on the Christian College Kattakada as they had made all the arrangements for the election for the Kerala University Students Union, but had to be cancelled after the fraud was detected.

The fine imposed was for the cost that the University had spent to conduct the election by printing ballots and other expenses incurred for the election.

Both the Congress and the BJP have slammed the ruling CPI(M) for allowing their student’s organisation SFI to engage in all undesirable activities.

20230610-162804

