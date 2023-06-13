Bora Varun Chakravarti of Andhra Pradesh has secured the top rank along with J. Prabanjan of Tamil Nadu by securing 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET (UG) 2023 exam.

With 99.9999019 percentile, the two students from the southern states shared the first rank.

Varun Chaktravarthi is also the national topper from the OBC category, according to the results announced by the National Testing Agency.

Telangana’s K. G. Raghu Rama Reddy secured all India 15th rank in general category with 715 marks.

Students from the Telugu states have also bagged some of the top ranks.

Three students each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana figure among 20 female toppers. One student each from the Telugu states figure in the list of 20 male toppers.

Kani Yasari from Andhra Pradesh bagged the second rank in SC category. She secured all India 40th rank with 710 marks.

Andhra Pradesh’s Y. L. Pravadhan Reddy has topped in General-EWS category. His all India rank is 25th (marks 711).

Andhra Pradesh’s M. Jyotilal Chavan is the topper in ST category with 705 marks. Her all India rank is 119th. Telangana’s L. Madhu Balaji is third topper in the same list.

Andhra Pradesh’s V. Harshil Sai has scored 39th rank in general category with 710 marks. Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy, also from Andhra Pradesh, got 45th rank. She secured 710 marks.

Telangana’s Jagruthi Bodeddula secured 49th all India rank in general category.

From Andhra Pradesh, 42,836 students qualified. A total of 68,578 had appeared in the exam.

A total of 42,654 students qualified from Telangana while 72,842 had written the exam.

