The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a woman and a private computer institute for allegedly cheating in NORCET-4 recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS Delhi.

A senior CBI officer said that Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean, Examination Section, AIIMS, had filed a complaint suspecting that a candidate named Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

“The FIR states that unfair means were used by Ritu or on her behalf through the computer system at Gan Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3,” read a statement.

The examination section of AIIMS conducted the NORCET-4 recruitment examination on June 3 for all AIIMS, including AIIMS Delhi, four Central government hospitals in Delhi, and NITRD across the country.

On the evening of June 5, some tweets were noticed claiming leakage of the NORCET-4 question paper in the morning shift.

“Based on the analysis of the screenshots 9of the tweets), it was found that a candidate named Ritu had applied for NORCET-4 recruitment examination. She was allocated a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter,” said the statement.

The CBI has lodged an FIR against Ritu and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, and unknown others.

