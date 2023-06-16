Halton police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with series of daytime break-ins this week in Oakville.

On June 14 at around 3 p.m. police were called to an address on Sixth Line after a male suspect broke into a home through a basement window. When confronted by the resident in the basement the suspect fled the scene without taking anything.

Police attended the area and quickly located and arrested the male suspect. Investigation also determined the suspect was responsible for an additional 2 break-ins in the area of Sixth Line and McCraney Street earlier on June 14 and one break-in on Trafalgar Road on June 13.

Johnathon Forgie (43) of No Fixed Address has been charged with four counts of Break and Enter.

In the additional three break-ins, Forgie entered the home via unlocked doors and stole items such as jewelry, watches and wallets and was travelling through the area on a burgundy bicycle. No physical injuries resulted from any of the break-ins.

Police were able to recover multiple stolen items at the time of the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.