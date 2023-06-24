When the second Ashes 2023 Test starts from June 28 at Lord’s, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will also join an exclusive club of cricketers to have played 100 consecutive Test matches.

Through the upcoming Lord’s Test, Lyon will join a club of 100 or more Tests in a row which has other members like former England opener Alastair Cook, Australia pair of Allan Border and Mark Waugh, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar and current England men’s Test coach, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

“That’s something I’m really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that’s a proper stat in my head. That’s a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I’ve got no hair,” Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Lyon also credited former New South Wales Waratahs rugby representative and Australia women’s rugby sevens’ head of athletic performance Tom Carter for keeping him in prime physical shape throughout his 12-year Test career, apart from acknowledging support from family and friends.

“For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you’ve got to have really good people around you, and I’m not talking within the Australian cricket team. I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care.”

“Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT (personal trainer) who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes. It’s probably five days a week when we’re at home, and he’s a psychologist as well as a fitness trainer because I’m able to vent to him and there’s no judgement.”

“We have really good conversations, so it’s probably having those really good people around you and I dare say a lot athletes would feel the same, being able to do it for a long period of time,” he concluded.

Australia are leading five-match Ashes series 1-0, after winning the opening match at Edgbaston by two wickets in a thrilling fashion.

