The teaching job aspirants on Tuesday staged a protest in Patna against the state government’s domicile policy which allows aspirants from other states to apply in Bihar.

The protesting aspirants reached Gardanibagh and R-block roundabout and tried to go towards Bihar Vidhan Sabha however the police used Lathi-charge to disperse the protesting aspirants which resulted in scuffle between them.

“In democracy, everyone has the right to put their point of view. We have serious objections to the domicile policy which makes students of other states eligible to apply in Bihar. We are already facing job scarcity in Bihar and if students of other states will take jobs here, where will we go?” said Rajesh Kumar, a job aspirant.

Patna police had already deployed the personnel in large numbers at entry points of the city like Mahatma Gandhi Setu, JP Setu, Danapur, and Digha to prevent job aspirants from entering the city.

The blockade led to huge traffic snarls appearing on Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Many students coming from North Bihar darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, were stopped at Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu.

Similarly, a number of aspirants were also stopped at Danapur railway station.

However, a large number of aspirants reached Patna by trains and protested against the government.

“We were on the way to participate in the protest but we were stopped before the old toll plaza on Gandhi Setu. Police beat us. We have the right to protest against policies but police did not allow us,” said another student Rahul Mahto, a native of Muzaffarpur.

Keeping in view of the protest, Ashok Choudhary said: “Whenever examinations take place, they start making an atmosphere to boycott it. If any teacher aspirant wants to give the examination, they beat them.”

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that: “The Nitish Kumar government is confused about the recruitment of teachers. It has been amended nine times in the past. If the Nitish Kumar government wants to review the policy of recruitment, do it now.”

