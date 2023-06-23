: A man from Assam’s Dima Hasao district was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl and sentenced to 25-year of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Public Prosecutor Ajoy Chakraborty, told reporters, on Friday that it was discovered in the medical examinations that the 13-year-old victim was sexually assaulted. She described the occurrence in her statement, which was later recorded by the police.

The police presented a case diary to the court following the initial inquiry, and the hearing went on for more than four years.

On June 21, Judge Abu Bakkar Siddiqui of the district sessions court sentenced Naiding a total of 25 years in jail.

“Monu Naiding was given a 20-year term of rigorous imprisonment for rape and an additional 5-year sentence for kidnapping. He must pay a fine of Rs. 55,000, and if he doesn’t, his sentence will be elongated,” Chakraborty added.

The family members of the victim said: “This judgment will be an example for all those rapists who think that they’ll escape after doing the crime.”

As per the police records presented before the Dima Hasao District & Sessions Court, the crime took place in 2018 in the Lama Disa neighbourhood of Haflong town in the district, when the accused, Monu Naiding (28), kidnapped a 13-year-old girl while she was walking home.

A senior police officer said: “Naiding allegedly kidnapped the minor and sexually assaulted her for days. After being imprisoned by him for a few days in various locations close to forests, the girl was eventually freed. Naiding was arrested when the victim’s family members filed an FIR.”

Initially, the accused was absconding but due to police pressure, he later surrendered.

In 2018, police filed charges against him under sections 363 (abduction) and 376 (rape of a minor under the age of 16) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

20230623-230402