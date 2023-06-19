INDIA

Atishi explores partnership with UCL to transform MCD schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom to discuss potential partnerships with UCL’s leadership, focusing on capacity-building training for teachers and school administrators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that the Delhi government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is fully committed to reinventing the education system in MCD schools, aiming to transform them into world-class institutions.

Speaking about her visit, Atishi stated, “Education has always been the priority of Kejriwal-led government. After Delhi government schools, now our focus is on MCD schools and revolutionising the education system in them is our priority. In order to make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions like UCL will help us do so.”

Atishi emphasised the value of international exposure for Delhi government school teachers, citing its significant contribution to strengthening the Delhi education model. She expressed her intention to provide the same exposure to MCD school teachers, which led to her meeting with UCL’s leadership.

The UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, known as the Institute of Education (IOE), is the world’s leading centre for education and social science research, teaching, and engagement.

“Having our teachers trained here will be very useful for the students of MCD schools. Teachers will be able to bring the best pedagogical practices to the classrooms and contribute to the holistic development of students in their formative years,” Atishi said.

The AAP said in a press note that the Delhi government had a history of prioritising international exposure for its teachers. Over 1100 teachers and principals were sent to educational institutions worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Finland, Singapore, and other nations. Additionally, premier institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad and Lucknow have provided training to these principals and teachers of Delhi government schools.

During the visit to UCL, Atishi was accompanied by the Delhi Education Secretary and Director of Education of MCD, along with a senior faculty member from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

