WORLD

AU hands over second military base to Somali forces ahead of deadline

NewsWire
0
0

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has said it has handed over the second military base to the Somali National Army (SNA) as part of its plan to withdraw 2,000 troops from the East African country.

In the past fives, the Mirtiquo military base in the Hirshabelle state has been guarded by ATMIS Burundi National Defence Forces.

“We are confident that the SNA will be able to carry out their security responsibilities in this area,” ATMIS military staff officer for logistics Collins Musau said on Friday in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The Mirtiquo base is the second military base handed over to Somali forces after they took over the Haji-Ali military base in the same state earlier this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan Ahmed Hassan, SNA commander for the Mirtiquo base, said his forces are ready to provide security in the area.

“I want to thank ATMIS for this handover. We will provide and ensure the safety and security of the area,” Hassan added.

ATMIS is expected to withdraw 2,000 troops by the end of June and another 3,000 by September in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670, which mandates ATMIS to hand over security responsibilities in agreed areas to Somali security forces.

20230624-064804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 bodies of illegal immigrants found off Tunisia’s SE coast

    FIFA World Cup: Argentine press pays tribute to Messi’s ‘World Cup...

    Thailand completes ratification of RCEP

    FIFA launches new mobile game called ‘AI League’