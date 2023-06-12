Beijing Guoan has sacked its first team head coach Stanley Menzo, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced.

The former Ajax goalkeeper coached the club’s reserve team from January 2019 to November 2020 and was appointed as Beijing Guoan’s first team head coach in August 2022.

“The club much appreciates Menzo’s contribution. Wish Menzo and his family all the best in the future,” the Beijing club said in a brief statement.

Beijing Guoan, currently the seventh in the CSL table, tied Dalian Pro 2-2 last round on Friday.

