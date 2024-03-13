Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will arrive in India on Thursday to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

In his first overseas visit from March 14-18 after assuming office in January, 2024, PM Tobgay will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will also be meeting PM Tobgay who will also be travelling to Mumbai during his visit.

“The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Wednesday.

PM Tobgay will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment, and other senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.