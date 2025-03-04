Minto introduces unique new townhomes in Calgary’s East Hills Crossing

Coming soon from $366,900 plus GST, discover an irresistible opportunity in an established, family-friendly community

Get ready to explore new homes in the highly anticipated next chapter at Calgary’s flourishing East Hills Crossing community. Launching contemporary townhomes by Minto, the next chapter is a premier opportunity to purchase a home in a unique, established community – a community where growing families can thrive.

Located at Stoney Trail and 17 Ave. SE., East Hills Crossing presents a convenient lifestyle just steps away from shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues at East Hills Shopping centre, and easy connection to Calgary and surrounding areas through the close-by rapid transit stop and major highways.

Innovative Townhomes Available This April

The latest townhomes at East Hills Crossing are designed to deliver outstanding value in a vibrant urban setting. With pricing starting from $366,900 plus GST, these thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom townhomes are an excellent investment, particularly for young adults looking to establish roots in a growing community.

These contemporary townhomes boast personalized finishes from designer-curated selections, flexible and functional layouts, private entryways, titled parking, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Floorplans range from 1,162 to 1,180 sq.ft.

Investing in Your Family’s Future

East Hills Crossing is an ideal place for young professionals looking to purchase their first home, whether they’re couples starting out, singles making an independent move, or new parents planning for the future. With attainable pricing and a vibrant, connected

community, it’s a smart investment for savvy homebuyers. It also offers a unique opportunity for parents who may be downsizing to stay close to their children as they purchase their first home. Whether buying side-by-side homes for extended family or securing a place for the next generation, East Hills Crossing makes it easy to create a future together in a welcoming, well-planned neighbourhood.

Contemporary Condos Coming Later This Year

For those seeking low-maintenance, contemporary living, East Hills Crossing is also introducing brand-new condominiums. Designed with sleek, modern finishes and functional layouts, these homes provide comfort and convenience. More details will be released in the coming months, and the first release of condos is anticipated to take place later this year. Minto only has a few condo opportunities remaining in the initial phase for homebuyers looking to move in this year before the phase is sold out.

A Connected, Walkable Community

Residents of East Hills Crossing will enjoy an unparalleled level of convenience, with everything you need just a short walk or quick transit ride away. The community’s pathways interconnect through lush green spaces, providing the perfect setting for outdoor recreation. Right at your doorstep, the 880,000-square-foot East Hills Shopping Centre offers more than 60 retailers, making it easy to shop for groceries, enjoy a meal, or catch a movie.

Outdoor Spaces for the Whole Family

Encouraging social connection and an active lifestyle, a vibrant neighbourhood park links the entire community through pedestrian-friendly pathways. This inviting space includes playground equipment for the kids, a basketball court, outdoor barbeque and picnic areas, as well as a toboggan hill for winter fun. Additionally, residents of the newly built townhomes and condos will have access to an expansive outdoor amenity area, ideal for gathering with family, friends, and neighbours—your four-legged companions included.

Seamless Blend of Access & Connectivity

For those commuting to work, dining out with friends, or planning a downtown outing, you can catch the Max Purple BRT steps from home on 17th Ave SE. Plans are already underway for an additional BRT station along 84th St., which will enhance

transit accessibility even more.

Just a short distance from East Hills Crossing, you’ll find an array of recreational and leisure options. Spend a relaxing afternoon at nearby Elliston Park, which boasts a scenic pond, a charming rose garden, multiple playgrounds, picnic shelters, and an off-leash dog park. Food lovers can explore International Avenue, a renowned culinary destination featuring a diverse selection of global cuisines, from Vietnamese and Middle Eastern to Filipino and beyond. Whether you’re into hockey, cricket, hiking, or swimming, the surrounding area is packed with facilities to suit every interest.

Strategically positioned for optimal accessibility, East Hills Crossing offers excellent connections to major thoroughfares such as Stoney Trail/Highway 201 and Trans-Canada Highway 1. Whether you’re commuting into the city or embarking on an outdoor adventure, the convenience of this location ensures effortless travel to both urban and natural destinations.

Minto’s Commitment to Exceptional Service

Minto brings to East Hills Crossing 70 years of experience as an acclaimed Canadian full-service developer and homebuilder. Since it was founded as a family homebuilding business in 1955, Minto has become synonymous with excellence in the real estate industry. Over the last seven decades, the company has built more than 100,000 homes and established vibrant, award-winning communities across Canada and USA.

In 2014, Minto brought its experience and expertise to Calgary, and has since built hundreds of homes with unique, locally inspired interior design and architecture. Minto is not just the builder or developer—it is both, setting a higher standard of community building through thoughtful planning and execution.

Minto’s commitment to exceptional customer service has earned it the prestigious Avid Award for three consecutive years, recognizing the highest customer ratings by a builder in Alberta. Minto accompanies you through every step of the home-buying journey, delivering an exceptional experience.

Find Your Perfect Home at East Hills Crossing

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, looking to invest in your family’s future, or simply seeking a home in a vibrant, well-connected community, East Hills Crossing has something for everyone. With townhomes launching this spring and condos coming soon, now is the time to secure your place in this growing neighborhood.

Visit easthillsminto.com today to register for updates and gain priority access to the newest home releases at East Hills Crossing.