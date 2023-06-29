ENTERTAINMENTTELEVISIONTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Big B promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning with the ever-popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in a new avatar. The show recently dropped an intriguing promo in which Big B states in his inimitable voice “Badal raha hai, sab kuch badal raha hai.”

‘KBC’, which dropped the video of its 15th season on social media, shows how the world is changing thanks to digitisation – with people multi-tasking and doing the things they like, while also working.

The short video shows a woman at her laptop participating in a virtual meeting, while under the table she is kicking a football, as she is playing with her little son.

Another visual shows a young man at a traffic light who accepts digital money, with the QR code tattooed on his arms. Amitabh also says that people can now enjoy food with a click of their mobile phones, and also how it has brought families closer.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the show wrote: “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein. #KBC15#KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBCOnSonyEntertainmentTelevision.”

“Badi shaan se, bade gyan se – dekho sab kuch badal raha hai”, is the tagline of the gameshow in its new avatar.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which started in 2000, is the Indian remake of the American game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’ with Amitabh Bachchan having been a long time associate, having presented the show for several seasons.

The 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will stream on Sony Entertainment Television.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Seththumaan’ to be part of Chennai International Film Festival

    Lorraine Kelly trolled for sharing her Covid vaccine video

    ‘If you make a good movie, trolls can’t stop people from...

    Lily James went through 50 pairs of prosthetic breasts for ‘Pam...