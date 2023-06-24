INDIA

Big majority thinks ties with US won’t antagonise Islamic nations

An exclusive series of snap polls conducted across India to gauge public opinion related to events during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US reveals that a big majority of Indians are convinced that the recent state visit that heralds a new era of partnership and close friendship between the two nations will not attract any adverse reactions from Islamic countries.

The question asked during the snap poll was: Will this alliance between the US and India offend Islamic countries?

Overall, almost six out of every 10 respondents are of the opinion that it will not offend Islamic countries since India already has very strong ties with them. About 30 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that the close partnership between the US and India will offend Islamic countries.

There is hardly any difference in the opinion of those who support the BJP and those who support opposition parties. Strategic ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Egypt have deepened significantly over the last few years. Even when Iran faced sanctions from the US and its allies, India continued to maintain a close relation with the country.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Modi wrapped the highly successful state visit that has resulted in many pathbreaking agreements in the defence, telecom, semi conductor, energy, education and other frontier technology sectors including space exploration and quantum computing.

President Joe Biden hosted the Prime Minister for a private dinner at the White House apart from the ceremonial reception and official banquet attended by over 500 guests.

During the state visit, Modi became the first Indian leader to address a joint session of the US Congress on two occasions.

Apart from meeting dozens of CEOs of multinationals, the Prime Minister also addressed the Indian diaspora twice in New York and Washington.

