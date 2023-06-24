PinnacleWorks’s SuperBot for Education, an Artificial Intelligence-powered voice agent, is targeted at empowering educational institutions with intelligent communication solutions, the company said on Saturday.

SuperBot is a cutting-edge communication agent and a SaaS-based product by PinnacleWorks.

With an exceptional ability to automate 95 per cent of potential counselling queries that need to be addressed by educational institutes, this conversational agent delivers lightning-fast and precise responses.

Acting as an invaluable communication bridge, SuperBot for Education facilitates seamless interactions for educational institutions, be it generating and nurturing the leads through impactful engagement, verifying the applicant’s data, or running engaging drip marketing campaigns to get more conversions, SuperBot can do it all via its rule-based, auto-calling feature.

Leading educational institutions, including Parul University, Chandigarh University, SRM University Sonepat, Manipal University Jaipur, Sharda University, and many others have reported an impressive increase in their admissions conversion rate after implementing this voice agent in their admission counselling process.

“SuperBot heralds a new era of efficiency and convenience, fostering an environment where educational institutions can thrive. Built on advanced NLU (Natural Language Understanding) and in-house ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) Machine Learning models, SuperBot for Education provides comprehensive conversational support that enables educational businesses to optimise their operations, reducing call costs and accelerating return on investment,” said Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder and Director of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks).

“This powerful AI-powered voice agent is poised to revolutionise the way educational institutions communicate, offering efficient, reliable, and personalised interactions. Moreover, its unique ability to comprehend and respond intelligently just like humans is what sets it apart from other products in the market,” Mishra added.

Trained on over lakhs of intents, this versatile voice agent excels in providing timely and relevant information to queries, offering round-the-clock availability throughout the year, and effortlessly handling a high volume of over 10K+ concurrent calls.

With its impressive capability of placing over 1 million calls daily, SuperBot outshines common challenges faced by human operators. It leverages its extensive knowledge base to mitigate the risks of providing incorrect information or abruptly ending calls.

Furthermore, it ensures a seamless counselling experience by eliminating disruptions caused by counsellor absences, thereby minimising the loss of valuable leads.

SuperBot currently supports more than 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and more, exemplifying its adherence to inclusivity.

PinnacleWorks continuously expands SuperBot’s language capabilities, striving to incorporate additional regional and international languages. This commitment ensures that educational institutions catering to a diverse linguistic audience can benefit from this groundbreaking solution.

