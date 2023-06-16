As the cyclone Biparjoy “landed” in Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) trains schedules were hit with cancellations or partial operations of around 180 services on the Gujarat sector, an official said here on Friday.

WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that two more trains were cancelled, one short-terminated, two short originated today.

With this, a total of 100 trains have been cancelled, 40 were short-terminated and another 40 short-originated as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and train operations due to the cyclone.

Thakur said that various other safety and pre-emptive steps are being taken while the passengers shall be entitled to refunds as per the extant rules.

Today, (June 16) the Porbandar-Veraval Express and its return services (19207-19208) are cancelled, the Sarvodaya Express (12474) between Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Gandhidham was short-terminated as Ahmedabad.

The Bhuj-Sabarmati Special train (09456) of June 16, which was earlier cancelled, will short-originate from Gandhidham, while the Sarvodaya Express (12473) will now short-originate from Ahmedabad on Saturday June 17.

