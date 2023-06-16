WORLD

China withholds key indicator of Covid death toll as cremation data not released

NewsWire
0
0

China has dropped the number of cremations held last winter from a quarterly report, withholding a key indicator of the pandemic death toll during the countrys largest Covid wave, the media reported.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released summary statistics on marriage and social welfare for the fourth quarter of 2022 last Friday, after months of unexplained delays, which had prompted speculation that the country was not able to track the relevant data, reports the Guardian.

Missing from the quarterly report was the number of cremations held across the country — a figure the ministry has made public since 2007.

On a provincial level, more than a dozen regions, including Jiangsu and Zhejiang, did not include the figure in their recent reports, while some have yet to release any data at all, the South China Morning Post reported.

The country of 1.4 billion people recorded over 4 million cremations during the third quarter of 2022.

A quarterly or year-on-year comparison could be used to gauge the number of deaths associated with Covid as China abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last winter.

The sudden pivot from its so-called zero-Covid approach resulted in a massive surge that overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes in December last year.

Satellite images showed long queues outside funeral homes, while some crematoriums worked around the clock to keep up with the influx of bodies, The Guardian reported.

While the Chinese government stopped announcing the daily number of Covid cases and deaths during the surge, the scenes offered a hint to the severity of the outbreak and how China mishandled its Covid reopening.

Officially, China put the total death toll from mid December to early February at 83,150, the Guardian reported.

20230616-134206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US sends more stolen oil from Syria to Iraqi bases

    Ireland claim T20I series over Afghanistan with seven-wicket thrilling win

    Russians have looted and destroyed Chernobyl lab, says Ukraine

    New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen