Top seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic rolled into the Birmingham Classic final with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over China’s Zhu Lin, here on Saturday.

In their first career meeting, 12th-ranked Krejcikova took 1 hour and 32 minutes to oust World No.39 Zhu. Krejcikova moved into her second final of the season, following her title run at WTA 1000 Dubai in February.

With the win, Krejcikova continued her massive success in tour-level semifinals. The Czech has now won 10 of her 11 semifinal matches throughout her WTA Tour career.

Krejcikova has not dropped a set all week in Birmingham. The top seed continued her solid form against Zhu, firing four aces and winning over half the points when returning the Zhu first serve.

The 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova now awaits the winner of the day’s second semifinal between No.2 seed Jelena Ostapenko and No.4 seed Anastasia Potapova.

Krejcikova has never faced Potapova, and she has lost four of her six meetings with Ostapenko.

