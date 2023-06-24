SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Birmingham Classic: Top seed Krejcikova sweeps into final

NewsWire
0
0

Top seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic rolled into the Birmingham Classic final with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over China’s Zhu Lin, here on Saturday.

In their first career meeting, 12th-ranked Krejcikova took 1 hour and 32 minutes to oust World No.39 Zhu. Krejcikova moved into her second final of the season, following her title run at WTA 1000 Dubai in February.

With the win, Krejcikova continued her massive success in tour-level semifinals. The Czech has now won 10 of her 11 semifinal matches throughout her WTA Tour career.

Krejcikova has not dropped a set all week in Birmingham. The top seed continued her solid form against Zhu, firing four aces and winning over half the points when returning the Zhu first serve.

The 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova now awaits the winner of the day’s second semifinal between No.2 seed Jelena Ostapenko and No.4 seed Anastasia Potapova.

Krejcikova has never faced Potapova, and she has lost four of her six meetings with Ostapenko.

20230624-173402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli slams maiden T20I century, 71st international...

    IND vs AUS: Plan was simple to bowl in good areas...

    Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

    WTC final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl