INDIA

BJP introspects poll drubbing in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka BJP party is holding a series of day-long meetings on Thursday to introspect the humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Being held at the party headquarters here, the meeting will deliberate on the selection of candidates for the posts of leader of the Opposition in Assembly and council besides the party President from elected MLAs and leaders, according to sources.

In the MLAs’ meeting in the morning, strategies are being devised to corner the Congress government in the upcoming budget session. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to present the budget on July 7.

The saffron party will discuss ways to contain the Congress in the session which is all set to take maximum mileage following successful implementation of the guarantee schemes.

In the afternoon, the party is organising a meeting of defeated candidates. Several sitting ministers had lost elections and the meeting has assumed importance as senior leaders who faced defeat are likely to talk openly on where they went wrong and how the party’s strategy failed in the elections.

The core committee meeting will be held in the evening, where the inputs from the meetings held in the morning would be discussed.

Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Party State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Ministers M.S Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa, National General Secretary C.T. Ravi will chair the meetings.

The party sources explained that the high command is contemplating to appoint a Lingayat or Vokkaliga leader as the state President or to the post of leader of the Opposition in Assembly.

A leader from the backward classes would take over as the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, the sources added.

20230608-124006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AP reports 2 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 4

    Absconding PSI scandal main accused Patil says he is ready to...

    Unequal access to education worsened during Covid-19: Atishi

    Himachal involving students for survival of saplings