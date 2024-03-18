Monday, March 18, 2024

BJP opens media centre in Ahmedabad ahead of Lok Sabha polls

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
2

Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Lok Sabah elections scheduled in Gujarat on May 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday opened a media centre in the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.

The opening event was attended by Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Paatil expressed confidence about the BJP’s potential to win over 400 seats nationwide, with a substantial lead in Gujarat’s 26 constituencies.

The newly-established media centre is designed to be a hub for real-time updates on BJP’s activities, including schedules of the leaders’ tours, public meetings, and press events.

Paatil reiterated the party’s commitment to win all 26 seats in Gujarat under the guidance of national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s achievements, including infrastructure development and welfare schemes that have garnered widespread public support.

Previous article
3 more arrested in Gujarat University hostel attack, international students to be relocated

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 