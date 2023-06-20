Slamming the BJP’s ‘tiffin par charcha’ campaign, AAP’s Goa President Amit Palekar said on Tuesday that it was only “rubbing salt to the wounds of the common man who is finding it impossible to run the household in the current situation”.

He was speaking during the protest at Azad Maidan in Panaji against the BJP’s ‘tiffin par charcha’ campaign.

“Inflation is at an all time high. But BJP is only rubbing salt in the wounds of the common man who is finding it impossible to run the household in the current situation,” Palekar said.

He termed the government as an ‘event management sarkar’ which organises ‘chintan shivirs’ at 5-star hotels, while unemployment and price rise was gouging the common man.

AAP leader Valmiki Naik said that the AAP is the “only party which genuinely cares about the common man, leaving all politics aside”.

AAP leader Pratima Coutinho demanded to know where are the women of BJP’s Mahila Morcha who used to protest every second day about LPG prices, and are now completely quiet.

“BJP promised free cylinders to women to get their votes, but backstabbed them after elections,” Coutinho said.

She slammed the Pramod Sawant government for “splurging on needless events”, while keeping beneficiaries of social welfare schemes “waiting for their money for months at a time”.

