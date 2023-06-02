INDIA

Bombay HC adjourns to June 7 gangster’s plea to restrain Netflix’s ‘Scoop’

NewsWire
0
0

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a suit filed by jailed mafia don, Rajendra S. Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan seeking to restrain the release of Netflix’ new tele-series, “Scoop”, till June 7.

Vacation Judge Justice Shivkumar G. Dige said that the tele-series is already released (today) and it’s already published, and issued notice to all the parties concerned for their replies and posted the matter for further hearing on next Wednesday.

On June 1, the gangster had moved the Bombay HC alleging infringement of his personality rights by the makers of the tele-series and seeking a token damage of

Re 1, on the eve of the release of “Scoop”.

In his suit, Chhota Rajan contended that in the trailer of the six-episode ‘Scoop’, he has been referred to by his name, image, voice and other unrelated things associated with him.

He claimed that the tele-series trailer was released across all media allegedly portraying him as the main mastermind behind the killing of Mumbai journo Jyotirmoy Dey on June 11, 2011.

It may be recalled that the IANS (June 1) had carried a detailed report on the eve of ‘Scoop’ release that is based on a biographical account of one of the co-accused in the Dey murder case, journalist Jigna Vora, who was later acquitted.

20230602-132004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

    Vote in large numbers in Phase 2 of Gujarat polls: CEC...

    ‘Toolkit’ case: Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days

    Infant dead, 7 missing in boat mishap in AP’s Sileru river