INDIA

WFI chief Brij Bhushan’s Ayodhya rally postponed

NewsWire
0
0

The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been ‘postponed’.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been “postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges” against him.

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally.

Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was ‘being considered’ when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed.

The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday “with the blessings of Sadhus”.

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will ‘hang himself’ if the allegations are proven.

In Friday’s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being ‘falsely accused’ by political opponents and their parties.

“Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me,” he wrote.

“In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints’ conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days,” he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said ‘millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me’.

In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

20230602-130802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month for women if AAP wins...

    Bengal govt issues ordinance rejigging search panel for appointments of state...

    Ayesha Jhulka reminisces about shooting the 90s’ hit ‘Wada Raha Sanam’

    Australia dethrone China at FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian C’ship; India finish...