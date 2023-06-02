The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been ‘postponed’.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been “postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges” against him.

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally.

Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was ‘being considered’ when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed.

The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday “with the blessings of Sadhus”.

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will ‘hang himself’ if the allegations are proven.

In Friday’s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being ‘falsely accused’ by political opponents and their parties.

“Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me,” he wrote.

“In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints’ conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days,” he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said ‘millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me’.

In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

