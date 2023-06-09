INDIALIFESTYLESPORTS

A seven-year-old boy, Rudra Kapoor, created a record of sorts when he swam across the Yamuna in just 10.30 minutes through breaststroke swimming.

This is the first time when a child of his age crossed the river using breaststroke style, said master trainer Tribhuwan Nishad.

A student of class 2 at Tagore Public School, Rudra started swimming under the guidance of his trainers Kamla Nishad and Manas Nishad.

Nishad said, “Rudra was committed to setting a record for himself by crossing the Yamuna river which has 600 m length and 25 ft depth. He learned swimming  in just 15 days.”

Rudra’s father Raj Kapoor, mother Bandani Kapoor and sister Avika Kapoor along with other family members and other locals present on the occasion on Thursday lauded his performance.

“It is a dream come true for the little boy who was committed to carve a niche for himself by crossing the river. He was determined to learn how to swim and cross the river Yamuna in the shortest time. He always used to talk about swimming  tips with his family members and wants to set many records,” his father said.

