Brampton and Mississauga are offering a variety of programs to celebrate June is Seniors Month including fitness and craft activities as well as a luncheon and dance. This initiative promotes the contributions seniors have made throughout their lives and provides a platform for communities to celebrate them. ​

“Creating an age-friendly city where people can live their best lives at every stage is a key priority for the City of Brampton,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “Offering access to community and support to seniors helps create a sense of belonging. I look forward to celebrating Recreation and Seniors Month, exploring all the recreational opportunities Brampton has to offer and honouring the meaningful contributions of Brampton’s senior citizens.”

Bob Callahan Flower City Seniors Centre​ in Brampton has a line up of free fun activities for adults 55+ like pickleball, bridge, dominos, billiards, Mah Jong, chess, badminton, table tennis and scrabble. All activities require registration.

Adults aged 55+ are also invited to a special Seniors Expo and Springfest Luncheon at Century Gardens Recreation Centre​ on Friday, June 16. The event begins with a free expo where seniors can learn about programs and services available to them in the community from 10 am to 12 noon. This will be followed by a paid social afternoon from 12 noon to 3 pm with a catered luncheon and entertainment provided by a DJ. The cost of the social is $18.23 for Brampton residents and $23.70 for non-residents plus HST.

Registration for this event can be completed in-person at any City of Brampton Recreation Centre, or online​ with a City of Brampton Recreation registration account. The registration deadline is Thursday, June 8.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services is also inviting seniors to drop in during their open house on where they can learn about fire and fall prevention, meet Fire personnel and interact with community partners, with prizes and giveaways for all. This event will take place on June 21 from 10 am to 2 pm at Fire Station 207, 75 Vodden St. E.

Mississauga’s theme this year is ‘Stay Active, Connected, and Safe’. Older adult virtual programs through Sauga Connections for Older Adults include several activities like yarn crafters, introduction to conversational French, coffee talks, fit breaks, and hot topics.

Music & Mingle features performers Alison Melville and Colin Savage from Chamber Music. Seniors are invited to a performance after which they can mingle with the musicians along with neighbours.

There are three Music & Mingle events at Woodlands Library (Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m.), Meadowvale Library (Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m.) and Port Credit Memorial Pop-Up Library (Tuesday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m.).

Several Mississauga community centres offer older adult recreational programs and activities including Erin Meadows Community Centre, Churchill Meadows Library and Older Adult Centre, Frank McKechnie Community Centre, Mississauga Seniors’ Centre, Mississauga Valley Community Centre. Throughout June, older adults can sign up to join fitness workouts and wellness classes including Low and Tone Cardio, Gentle Pilates, Drumming Fit, Gentle Yoga and Community Walks.

Prior registration is required for all activities.