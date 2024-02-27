Brampton Transit makes temporary changes to route amid York University strike

Brampton (Feb 27) – Brampton Transit announced a temporary detour on one of its route that services York University amid labour unrest by thousands of workers this week.

Some three thousand academic workers reportedly walked off the job Monday as negotiations fell through between their union and York University.

Brampton Transit has said that Route 501C Züm Queen will not enter York University between 7am and 5pm on weekdays in view of the strike and Bus stop #8501 will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Passengers are redirected to board Route 501C at the temporary bus stops at Steeles Avenue opposite Founders Road and opposite Northwest Gate (near Pioneer Village Station).