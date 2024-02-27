Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Brampton Transit makes temporary changes to route amid York University strike

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
15

Brampton (Feb 27) – Brampton Transit announced a temporary detour on one of its route that services York University amid labour unrest by thousands of workers this week.

Some three thousand academic workers reportedly walked off the job Monday as negotiations fell through between their union and York University.

Brampton Transit has said that Route 501C Züm Queen will not enter York University between 7am and 5pm on weekdays in view of the strike and Bus stop #8501 will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Passengers are redirected to board Route 501C at the temporary bus stops at Steeles Avenue opposite Founders Road and opposite Northwest Gate (near Pioneer Village Station).

Previous article
Modi visits ISRO centre in Kerala, meets Gaganyaan astronauts
Next article
Rahul’s Cambridge visit during poll season raises many eyebrows

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 