Bribery case: CBI arrests Navy’s auditor, data entry operator, two others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has arrested a senior auditor and a data entry operator, both working in the accounts office of the CDA (Navy) in Visakhapatnam, along with two private individuals, including a contractor, in connection with a bribery case.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Telikicherla Ramana Kumar, the senior auditor, and Besetti D Danti Nokeswara Rao, the data entry operator, on allegations of bribery.

The senior auditor had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 26,000 from Bhanupratap Yadav, the contractor, in order to clear pending bills amounting to Rs 26 lakh. Yadav sent Rs 26,000 through his representative to the accused.

The CBI set a trap and arrested the senior auditor and the data entry operator while they were accepting the bribe. Subhash Mishra, the representative of the contractor, was also apprehended while making the payment. Subsequently, the contractor himself was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, leading to the recovery of certain incriminating documents.

All the four arrested individuals were produced before the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Visakhapatnam and remanded to fourteen days in judicial custody.

