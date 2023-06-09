INDIA

BSF recovers over 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pak drone near border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized over 5 kg of narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in Punjab.

The BSF personnel deployed heard the buzzing sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, the BSF said.

On searching one big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin was recovered, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Further details were awaited.

