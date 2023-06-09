ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ has a scene created by a 14-year-old boy

NewsWire
0
0

A 14-year-old schoolboy named Preston Mutanga, like many children, likes to post things online. But unlike most kids his age, Mutanga is actually putting that talent to good use.

After creating a replica of the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse with Legos, he received a most unusual invitation. He was invited to work on the actual film, reports Deadline.

The film’s team reached out to him, according to a new story in The New York Times. Writer- producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller had already planned a Legos scene, owing to their past work as directors of The Lego Movie. Thus, serendipity.

Mutanga’s parents agreed that he could work on the project, but only after finishing his homework on school nights.

“I know Preston has a gift that was given to him by God, and once we identified that he had that gift, all we could do as parents was to nurture it and let him fly,” Preston’s mother, Gisele Mutanga, told the Times.

“The Lego Movie is inspired by people making films with Lego bricks at home,” Lord told the Times.

“That’s what made us want to make the movie. Then the idea in Spider-Verse is that a hero can come from anywhere. And here comes this heroic young person who’s inspired by the movie that was inspired by people like him.”

20230609-110003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tributes pour in for ‘perfect lady with great poise’ Olivia Newton-John

    Willem Dafoe made Emma Stone slap him 20 times while filming...

    Sharon Stone will play DC universe villain in ‘Blue Beetle’

    US warms up to soccer: England-USA FIFA World Cup game draws...