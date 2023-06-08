INDIALIFESTYLE

Bullet still lodged inside toddler injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout

NewsWire
0
0

The 18-month-old toddler, who sustained a bullet injury on her back during the Lucknow courtroom shootout where assailants gunned down gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, has been kept under observation at the paediatric ICU in King George’s Medical University.

The doctor said the bullet was still lodged inside her body.

“We have not yet planned to take out the bullet. It pierced through the skin and is located on the side of the chest. The bullet entered the body from behind,” said Dr Yadvendra Dhir, faculty with the trauma surgery department.

“We are keeping a close watch on her condition. At present, her condition is stable but she is under continuous observation.”

Dhir said that the decision to take out the bullet depends upon her condition to face anaesthesia and keeping in view early damage, if any, to the vital organs.

“We are not in a hurry. We will observe her condition first and then take any decision,” he said.

The girl was brought here soon after the incident on Wednesday.

Attendants, including her father Saurabh Kumar, are being updated about her condition. Doctors from other departments, including paediatric, are also part of the monitoring team.

Meanwhile, ADG Piyush Mordia said the condition of all the injured remained stable.

“The condition of both the cops, who were injured and the girl child is now stable,” said Mordia.

20230608-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Box-office collections of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ to touch Rs 350 cr...

    Asian Cricket Council slams PCB chairman Sethi for his comments on...

    Steps are being taken to bring back students from Ukraine: K’taka...

    National Games: Gymnast-turned-diver Medhali Redkar wins diving gold