Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to cut travel to 2 hours

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
18

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday shared a video of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad ‘Bullet train’ corridor which will cut the travel time on the 508 km route between the two cities to a mere 2 hours.

“Stay tuned for #BulletTrain in Modi 3.0!,” the minister posted on X.

The video highlights some of the features of the state-of-the-art train project being built with an investment of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. These include:

The bullet train is expected to touch a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour on the route.

The corridor will feature a slab track system, a technology to be used for the first time in India.

As many as 24 river bridges, 28 steel bridges, and seven mountain tunnels are being erected for the Bullet train route.

*The corridor will also have a 7 km undersea tunnel

The video describes the project as “a marvel of world-class engineering” and the “future of India.”

Previous article
Protesting farmers damage barricades at Punjab-Haryana border

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 