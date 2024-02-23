Calgary-based Lynx Air to cease operations next week

Calgary (Feb 23) – Lynx Air (Lynx), a low-cost airline with service to destinations throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico will close shop next week.

Lynx announced yesterday in a statement that it has sought and obtained an initial order for creditor protection and will stop flights on Monday, February 26.

The airline says that over the past year it has faced a number of “significant headwinds” including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment.

Operating as an ultra low-cost carrier, Lynx launched its inaugural flight in April 2022, growing its fleet and number of destinations while doubling its volume of passengers over the past two years. However, despite substantial growth in the business, ongoing operational improvements, cost reductions and efforts to explore a sale or merger, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.

In connection with the commencement of proceedings, Lynx Air has made the decision to cease operations effective 12:01 a.m. MT on Monday, February 26, 2024, with flights continuing to operate until that time.

Linx says that Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time. Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel.

The airline also expressed its “sincere gratitude” to its customers, employees and business partners for their commitment and dedication to the company.