Olympic Games soccer champions Canada is hoping to also bring home the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy. The closest the team ever came to realizing its world cup dreams was fourth place in 2003, and most recently the quarterfinals as the host team in 2015.

The ninth edition of the tournament begins in Australia and New Zealand tomorrow and will conclude on August 20. The first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two nations, is coincidentally also the first one to include 32 teams.

World no. 7 Canada is in Group B with Australia (no.10), Ireland (no. 22) and Nigeria (no.40). It will play its opening match versus Nigeria on day 2 (still July 20th in Canada at 10:30 pm ET), Ireland on July 26 (8 am ET) and Australia on July 31 (6 am ET) at the group stage. The first knockout match will be on August 7, if the team advances. Canadian fans can watch the games on CTV and TSN.

Christine Sinclair captains the Canadian side which include players from Toronto (Quinn), Brampton (Kadeisha Buchanan), Caledon (Ashley Lawrence), Whitby (Kailen Sheridan, Olivia Smith) and Markham (Jayde Riviere).

Canada’s World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers:

Sabrina D’Angelo, Welland, Ont.

Lysianne Proulx, Boucherville, Que.

Kailen Sheridan, Whitby, Ont.

Defenders:

Kadeisha Buchanan, Brampton, Ont.

Gabrielle Carle, Lévis, Que.

Allysha Chapman, Courtice, Ont.

Vanessa Gilles, Ottawa, Ont.

Ashley Lawrence, Caledon East

Jayde Riviere, Markham, Ont.

Shelina Zadorsky, Kitchener and London, Ont.

Midfielders:

Simi Awujo, Atlanta, GA.

Jessie Fleming, London, Ont.

Julia Grosso, Vancouver, B.C.

Quinn, Toronto, Ont.

Sophie Schmidt, Abbotsford, B.C.

Midfielders/Forwards:

Christine Sinclair (capt.), Burnaby, B.C.

Olivia Smith, Whitby, Ont.

Forwards:

Jordyn Huitema, Chilliwack, B.C.

Cloé Lacasse, Sudbury, Ont.

Adriana Leon, Maple and King City, Ont.

Nichelle Prince, Ajax, Ont.

Deanne Rose, Alliston, Ont.

Evelyne Viens, L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que.