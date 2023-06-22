COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada's bus crash death toll climbs to 16

The death toll from the bus crash in central Canada last week has climbed to 16, police announced.

Police said on social media on Wednesday that a female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15 succumbed to her injuries and that 16 people in total have died as a result of this collision.

Local media reported nine people remain in hospital, with four receiving critical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry, two hours of drive west of Winnipeg, capital city of Manitoba, as a bus carrying a group of 25 seniors collided with a semi truck.

