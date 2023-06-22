The death toll from the bus crash in central Canada last week has climbed to 16, police announced.

Police said on social media on Wednesday that a female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15 succumbed to her injuries and that 16 people in total have died as a result of this collision.

Local media reported nine people remain in hospital, with four receiving critical care, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry, two hours of drive west of Winnipeg, capital city of Manitoba, as a bus carrying a group of 25 seniors collided with a semi truck.

