COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada’s export volumes surpass pre-Covid levels

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s export volumes in April reached an all-time high and surpassed pre-Covid pandemic levels, the national statistical agency announced,

Statistics Canada said that following two consecutive monthly declines, total exports rose 2.5 per cent in April, reports Xinhua news agency.

In real, or volume, terms, total exports were up 2.8 per cent, the statistical agency said.

According to the agency, exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products increased 13.6 per cent, contributing the most to the growth in exports in April.

Exports of unwrought gold hiked 46 per cent, posting the largest increase, on both higher volumes and prices.

The gain largely reflected higher transfers of gold assets from Canadian financial institutions to the US.

These increases came amid a context of economic uncertainty, when investors tend to favour safe-haven metals such as gold and silver, Statistics Canada said.

Meanwhile, imports edged down 0.2 per cent. As a result, Canada’s merchandise trade surplus with the world widened to C$1.9 billion in April.

When international trade in goods and services are combined, exports increased 2 per cent to C$79.3 billion in April, while imports edged down 0.1 per cent to C$78.5 billion.

As a result, the country’s trade balance with the world went to a surplus of C$779 million in April, Statistics Canada said.

20230608-122605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada opening new immigration application processing centre at embassy in Manila

    Car thieves are breaking into gym lockers, warn Toronto police

    Charges laid in Brampton homicide

    Toronto launches campaign to make small businesses aware of pandemic recovery...