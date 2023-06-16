COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada’s population reaches 40 million

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s population reached a milestone of 40 million as of June 16, 2023, Statistics Canada has announced.

Canada’s population is currently growing at a record-setting pace. In 2022, the number of Canadians rose by 1,050,110, which marks the first time in Canadian history that the population grew by over 1 million people in a single year with the annual growth rate reaching 2.7 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

While the previous growth rate record in the 1950s was mostly attributed to the high number of births during the post-war baby boom, international migration accounted for nearly all growth recorded in 2022, the national statistical agency said.

Canada is by far leading the G7 countries for population growth and this has been the case for the last two decades, the agency said.

If this rate of population growth was to stay constant in the years to come, the Canadian population could double in about 26 years, Statistics Canada said.

20230617-023802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Homicide rate for Canadian Indigenous victims 7 times higher

    Canada pays tribute to its COVID-19 victims 

    17 suspected grave sites detected near former residential school in British...

    Federal govt. ending use of Emergencies Act, says PM Trudeau –...