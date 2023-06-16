The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday claimed that Nakul Kashyap, the key complainant against senior IAS officer Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar, was arrested by the Delhi Police prior to his scheduled statement in the case.

Deputy Delhi Assembly Speaker Rakhi Birla expressed her concern, stating, “The complainant was supposed to provide his statement to the Delhi Police at 2 p.m. today (Friday). However, in a shocking turn of events, the Delhi Police arrested him at 10 p.m. last night, jeopardising the pursuit of justice.”

Addressing the media, Birla said, “Nakul Kashyap had filed a complaint directly with the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 2. In response, the SC/ST Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly promptly convened a meeting on June 6, summoning Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar. However, the accused failed to attend the meeting and requested a two-week extension in a letter to the committee.”

“Concerned about the threat posed by the accused, Nakul Kashyap filed a second complaint with the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 10, reporting these incidents. Recognizing the seriousness of the allegations, the SC/ST Committee swiftly organised another meeting on June 13, requiring both the accused and the complainant to be present.”

“Nakul Kashyap was present on June 13 and even provided a written oath/affidavit detailing the threats, intimidation, and surveillance he has been subjected to in an attempt to withdraw his complaint, as he also expressed during his statements to the committee,” she said.

The Deputy Speaker added that acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the committee “urgently sent a letter to the Commissioner of Delhi Police on June 14, requesting security for the complainant and a conducive environment for him to speak freely and safeguard his rights. However, he (Kashyap) was arrested before he could present his statement.”

