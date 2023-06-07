The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has urged the Bombay High Court to recall an order granting interim protection to former Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, in an alleged extortion case, a day before his plea is slated for hearing on Thursday.

In its affidavit filed recently, the CBI has contended that the allegations in its FIR against Wankhede and others are very serious and of a sensitive nature, pertaining to acts of extortion threats, corruption and criminal conspiracy, after the sensational drugs raid on a cruise ship in October 2021.

Following a written complaint from the NCB, the CBI had registered the FIR on May 11, along with the clearance required to take action against a public servant under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint followed an internal Special Enquiry Team probe into the corruption allegations against Wankhede and others in the case.

The CBI had earlier opposed Wankhede’s petition in the court arguing that the investigations are in the initial stages and granting protection to him could adversely hit the probe.

Wankhede and others are accused of allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan Khan was among the 17 arrested after the raids on Cordelia cruise ship off Mumbai harbour on the evening of October 2, 2021.

At the previous hearing, the court had granted Wankhede conditional interim protection against any coercive action by the CBI, but asked him to cooperate with the probe, refrain from commenting anything about the same, or tamper with the evidence, etc.

