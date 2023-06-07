An FIR has been registered against the management of Ganga Jamuna school where a hijab controversy erupted a couple of days back in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. The school management has been booked under Sections 295, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The development came hours after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the Damoh district police to take prompt action in the matter and investigate the issue from all angles. The school management was accused of alleged religious conversion.

Damoh SP Rakesh Singh said on Wednesday that the FIR has been lodged on the basis of the statements of two women, who (according to the official) have spoken against the school management. “Regular directions were being issued from the state government, following which an investigation was carried out. Cognizance was taken on the basis of statements of two women and the FIR was lodged,” Rakesh Singh stated.

He added that the matter is very sensitive and further investigation is underway. The women, whose statements were recorded, have levelled serious allegations against the school management, he added. “Following the statements of the women, a committee was tasked to conduct a detailed inquiry in the matter,” Singh added.

Ever since the controversy broke out, the ruling BJP has been accusing the school management of being “involved in religious conversion”. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V. D. Sharma have been claiming that the authorities at the Ganga Jamuna School were running a nexus of “Love Jihad” and converting Hindu girls to Islam.

On Tuesday, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar accused the Damoh district collector of giving a clean chit to the school management and demanded the hijab case should be investigated properly. “District Education Officer (DEO) gave wrong information about the school. He should have conducted regular inspections of the school. When the incident came to light, the DEO gave a clean chit to the school in his report. We are taking action against the DEO,” Parmar had said on Tuesday.

The district education department has already derecognised the registration of Ganga Jamuna school. However, the issue of the hijab wasn’t mentioned in its notification, IANS had reported a couple of days back.

Following the allegations of the School Education Minister, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he would speak to him and action would be taken in the matter. “There were suspicious type of people who threw ink. They are locals. They were speaking about the Ganga Jamuna School issue” (the hijab controversy where purported posters of girls wearing the hijab came to light).

On May 31, posters of toppers from a private school in Damoh went viral on social media where all the girl students including Hindus and Jains were seen wearing a head scarf, a move that led to outrage.

On Tuesday, some people threw ink on the face of Damoh district education officer SK Mishra in hid office premises while he was leaving in his car. A video of the incident also surfaced in which some people were seen stopping the car and throwing ink on him.

